JOHN BRUMMETT: Progress not that simple

"And the Oscar goes to ... Daisy Is a Man This Time and He's Doing the Driving."

Hollywood plainly loves the beauty and profundity of the healing message that we could advance race relations in this country if black people and white people would get in cars together and drive their mismatched selves around.

Spike Lee threw up his arms in frustration and tried to leave the auditorium when it was announced Sunday night that the best-movie Academy Award was going to Driving Miss Daisy II, also called Green Book.

Confronted by the media afterward, Lee stipulated that the glass of champagne he was sipping was his sixth and that he'd need another sip before answering a question about what he thought of the best-picture award.

A courtside fan of the New York Knicks known for riding officials and opposing players, Lee said it felt like he was at a Knicks game and the refs had made a bad call.

"Every time somebody is driving somebody, I lose," Lee said.

His acclaimed Do the Right Thing didn't even get nominated for best film in 1990 when Driving Miss Daisy won.

His BlacKkKlansman, based on a true story about an African American policeman in Colorado Springs who managed to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan, won a screenplay award this year. But the film lacked any motorized inclusivity, and thus had to be passed over in the top category.

In Green Book, a sophisticated black man gets driven through the segregated South by a racist white man. No one could possibly have seen coming the dramatic turn: The racist white man steadily gains respect for the sophisticated black man, who, in turn, forms his own endearing attachment to the racist white man.

In the emotional finale, the white man permits the black man to enter his home to join a party of white people for a meal.

It's a symbol of white acquiescence to black entry, you see.

The film thus makes the powerful point that history would have been so much better if only Orval Faubus and Daisy Bates had taken a road trip together.

This shared motor-vehicle experience clearly is essential to Hollywood's view of racial profundity. Otherwise, The Help would have swept the Oscars.

With a couple of villainous exceptions, those white folks in Mississippi as portrayed in The Help welcomed those black people into their homes every day, permitting them to do all their work and raise all their babies, if not use the inside bathrooms.

But there was no driving around. There was only chocolate pie.

Spike Lee's latest film, by contrast, was not uplifting. By telling a racist story about a black man and the KKK in the 1970s, he invited Barbra Streisand to present his film during the Oscar telecast by declaring that the point was to remind that such hatred still exists in our culture and must be stamped out still.

In Lee's film, the black man must use a white man to gain entry surreptitiously. Alas, the story lacked that unifying conclusion--with Miss Daisy saying Morgan Freeman was her best friend, and with the refined black classical-music virtuoso deigning to play blues and then being allowed inside to eat with the white bouncer and his family.

Presumably, Lee should have had the black policeman welcomed into membership in the KKK.

To be less sarcastic: We can happily stipulate that, in many ways, minority-opportunity advancement is evident in our stubbornly evolving culture.

That's certainly so in the entertainment industry. It's demonstrated by the happily unremarkable abundance of nominees and presenters of color and ethnic diversity during this year's Oscar presentation.

But racial progress has never been the age-old refrain by which white people declare that they have black friends. Reprising that in 2019 is regression.

Most likely, Green Book snuck to first place in the voting on a kind of Trumpian electoral fluke. Surely, several co-equal nominees split votes and the more simple-minded voters managed to carry the day narrowly for a Hallmark-caliber story that made them feel good.

The only way the bogus Oscar for Green Book can prove valuable is for it to be widely deplored, decried and ridiculed.

Racial progress is not a single simple feel-good act such as electing a black president or a black mayor. Racial progress is understanding that a black police chief doesn't itself end racial misconduct within a police force.

Racial progress obviously wasn't hiring a black basketball coach at the University of Arkansas. But naming the Bud Walton Arena court in that coach's honor, while not atonement or sanitizing, might reveal a complex evolution.

Cinematically, we'll have something to celebrate when Driving Miss Daisy III, in which a white female Uber driver and her black female passenger fall in love and the white female driver permits the black female passenger's entry to the front seat, doesn't even get nominated.

