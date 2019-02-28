Hogs' leading passer last year picks new school; Storey set to play Razorbacks in November

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey has elected to enroll at Western Kentucky as a graduate transfer, setting up an interesting homecoming for the Charleston native this fall.

Storey announced his decision Wednesday morning with a brief post on social media that read, "Looking forward to the next chapter in my football career."

Storey had been in the NCAA transfer portal for about six weeks before making his destination official.

Storey was a nine-game starter as a redshirt junior and was the Razorbacks' leading passer with 1,584 yards last year. He's scheduled to return with the Hilltoppers for a game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 9.

Storey has one season of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers of Conference USA with new Coach Tyson Helton, a former Tennessee offensive coordinator.

Western Kentucky went 3-9 last season, 2-6 in Conference USA. The Hilltoppers return two quarterbacks in redshirt junior Steven Duncan and redshirt sophomore Davis Shanley. Duncan passed for 1,071 yards, with 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 57.7 percent of his passes. Shanley passed for 942 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions with completing 68.1 percent of his throws.

Storey's departure means the Razorbacks will have lost quarterbacks who accounted for starts in 11 of 12 games last year. Two-game starter Cole Kelley previously had announced he had enrolled at Southeastern Louisiana near his home in Lafayette, La. Kelley led the Razorbacks with three rushing touchdowns.

Connor Noland, a freshman who retained his redshirt, made one start at quarterback and led the Razorbacks to a 23-0 victory over Tulsa.

Storey completed 143 of 250 passes (57.2 percent) and had 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the transition to Coach Chad Morris' Spread offense. He also rushed for 146 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.

