In this week's WholeHog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones previews Stony Brook and looks at the stolen-base success early in the season.

D1Baseball.com writer Eric Sorenson joins the podcast to recap last weekend's series at Southern Cal and talk about his first experience visiting Arkansas for a baseball game.

