Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Curate in the eighth

BEST BET R H Smoakem in the fifth

LONG SHOT Happy's Reflection in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 50-172 (29.1 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up, Starter Allowance

**SKAMANIA has not raced since breaking her maiden last summer at Churchill, but she is a finisher who drew into a field loaded with early speed. She returns for a strong trainer-rider team. SPRINGDETTI contested the lead from gate to finish line in a second-place return to the races, and the front-runner represents the strong stable of trainer Norman McKnight. SUMMER STORM followed a 4-length maiden win at Churchill with a runner-up finish at this condition Feb. 7, and she is the speed drawn closest to the rail.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Skamania Santana Stall 5-1

7 Springdetti Cohen McKnight 8-5

2 Summer Storm Morales Van Berg 5-2

1 Sheza Handfull Lara Morse 10-1

3 Star Hunter Birzer Chleborad 15-1

6 Valiant Lady Bridgmohan Mason 6-1

8 Sweet Tatum Eramia Martin 12-1

5 Ettalusive Cabrera Matthews 12-1

2 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

**CALUSA RIDGE was pressured through honest early fractions in an encouraging fourth-place debut, and she has a license to show marked improvement if able to take an uncontested lead. GHOSTED has been on the bench since July, but she has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures. She represents a barn that wins with fresh runners. DRAGON DRAGON was overmatched in her only start last season at Churchill, but the 3-year-old filly is taking a significant drop for winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Calusa Ridge Birzer Smith 4-1

4 Ghosted Borel Moquett 5-1

5 Dragon Dragon Hill Catalano 7-2

7 Hidden N Classy Fuentes McKnight 6-1

3 Between the Arches Eramia Petalino 6-1

2 Data Star Lara Medrano 9-2

1a Cactus Cheque Esquilin Smith 4-1

9 Golden Paree Felix Martin 15-1

10 Awesome Sparkle Rodriguez Caldwell 12-1

8 Wild Desire Richard Riecken 12-1

6 Lil' Shopper Meche Ruiz 30-1

3 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds who have never won two races, claiming $3,000

**HAPPY'S REFLECTION broke her maiden for $50,000 in November at Churchill. She was forwardly placed when fourth in a key conditioned-claiming race in her local debut and appears a square price on the morning line. INDICATING has finished with good energy in four consecutive in-the-money sprint finishes. ALMYRA has sprinted well in her last three races, and trainer Ron Moquett sports a high win percentage when Ricardo Santana is aboard.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Happy's Reflection Canchari Hiles 5-1

9 Indicating FDe La Cruz Hartman 7-2

4 Almyra Santana Moquett 4-1

6 Sheesa Pontiac Quinonez Von Hemel 9-2

1 Wosie Cabrera Sharp 6-1

7 Nine Martinis Cohen Lauer 6-1

2 Marvella Richard Ortiz 8-1

8 Bellah Down Wethey Young 12-1

5 Miss Perdido Key Eramia Von Hemel 20-1

4 Purse $83,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

***BESS finished fourth in a strong maiden field after in-the-money finishes at Churchill and Keeneland. She owns the fastest Beyer figure and is switching to a high-percentage rider. JO MARIE crossed the wire a head in front of the top selection just two races back, and she catches a softer field after running into some nice maidens. RODHWAAN is totally void of speed, but she produced a rally in her first race on a fast track. The improving late-runner fits with the top contenders.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Bess Vazquez Moquett 8-5

6 Jo Marie Court Fires 2-1

7 Rodhwaan Borel Peitz 5-1

3 Sky Freak Bridgmohan Mason 10-1

4 Cairo Cutie Morales Gorder 8-1

5 Giant Blossom Santana Asmussen 8-1

1 Ready Orb Not Cabrera Sims 12-1

5 Purse $22,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

***R H SMOAKEM won an unusually fast maiden race just two sprint races back at Turf Paradise, and a sloppy track likely compromised his best when third as a post-time favorite in his local debut. RAMBLINGRUDYRAGS has finished second in three consecutive conditioned-claiming races, and he is capable of running his best from on or off the pace. NEAPOLITAN keeps the leading rider after a dull performance on a sloppy track. One of his better races will make him a major contender.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 R H Smoakem Mojica Diodoro 3-1

1 Ramblingrudyrags Court Rouck 4-1

8 Neapolitan Santana Prather 15-1

9 Spotitude McMahon Cates 20-1

5 Wild Will Cohen Broberg 20-1

2 Perplexed Johnson Hartlage 8-1

7 One Bet From Even Lara Morse 5-1

13 Three Time Charmer Eramia Petalino 12-1

14 Shakurr Hill Catalano 15-1

10 Call a Cop Vazquez Villafranco 15-1

3 Air Power Quinonez Frazee 20-1

12 Call Me Richard Cabrera Hartman 10-1

4 My Man Kan Riquelme Hobby 12-1

6 Rapid Assent Fuentes Holthus 12-1

6 Purse $41,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

***HIDENSEEK SALLY closed 2018 with good races at Arlington and Indiana, and the class dropper is returning to the races after two strong 6-furlong gate works for a stable that does well with horses coming back from vacation time. DANCE PROPOSAL is a consistent three-time winning front-runner who is dropping into a claiming race for the first time, and he did finish in front of the top selection last March at Oaklawn. FAIRWAYNGREEN is the speed of the speed in this field, and the presence of the leading rider suggests this mare is sitting on a top effort.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Hidenseek Sally Morales Contreras 9-2

3 Dance Proposal Vazquez Villafranco 5-2

4 Fairwayngreen Santana Loy 4-1

5 Taylor's Princess Cohen Diodoro 5-1

7 Game Time Decision Cabrera Hartman 10-1

2 I'll Take It All Elliott Forster 8-1

9 Honor With Pride Rodriguez Contreras 8-1

8 Whole Scoop FDe La Cruz Glyshaw 12-1

1 Orbelina WDe La Cruz Cristel 20-1

7 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**ALLABOUTMIKE narrowly missed victory in a key $25,000 claiming race just two back at Santa Anita. The California shipper has earned the fastest recent Beyer figures and has moved into a winning stable. EL ASESINO finished second behind a recent repeat winner (Nuclear Option) in his local debut, and a better break from the gate will make him tougher to defeat. FIREHORN finished fourth in the same race as the top selection, but he has produced improved workouts since and may also benefit from a rider change.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Allaboutmike Wethey Young 3-1

7 El Asesino Cohen Diodoro 5-2

9 Firehorn Elliott Van Meter 4-1

4 Riff Raff Canchari Ortiz 12-1

6 Northern Trail Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

8 Seven Nation Army Sanjur Moquett 6-1

1 Acosta Santana Moquett 6-1

5 Soaring Bird Valdivia Hobby 15-1

3 Show Biz Bridgmohan Von Hemel 20-1

8 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***CURATE defeated a strong allowance field at Keeneland after a debut victory at Churchill, and he is the likely pace-setter for top connections. PRINCIPE GUILHERME has been a tad inconsistent, but the graded stake-placed runner is very talented and a must-use in gimmick wagers. ALWAYS A SUSPECT earned strong Beyer figures in two big races last summer at Saratoga, and the class dropper needed his last race after a layoff.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Curate FDe La Cruz Cox 9-5

9 Principe Guilherme Santana Asmussen 5-2

1a Always a Suspect Cohen Diodoro 4-1

1 Glory Stars Cohen Diodoro 4-1

4 Greeley and Ben Borel Thomas 15-1

3 Cowboy Creed Hill Litfin 8-1

2 Mojo Man Canchari DiVito 6-1

5 Unmoored McMahon Johnson 20-1

8 Pain and Misery Harr Stuart 20-1

6 Touchofchilipepper Sanjur Haran 30-1

9 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

**TREASURY BILL is a strong and consistent finisher who was beaten less than 1 length in his seasonal debut, and the old class-horse is racing for winning trainer Karl Broberg for the first time. MR. TICKLE has not raced in 11 months, but he has the class and talent to win if fit after some very nice breezes. ONE KING'S MAN raced competitively with and defeated slightly better at Prairie Meadows, and he appears to be spotted well after running at a higher class level at Remington.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Treasury Bill Cohen Broberg 3-1

1a Mr. Tickle Cohen Broberg 3-1

10 One King's Man Richard Loy 15-1

9 Vanderboom Ridge Birzer Smith 6-1

12 Allidoisdreamofyou Canchari Cox 8-1

8 Memphisinmay Vazquez Lauer 12-1

4 Tachi Morales Ortiz 9-2

3 Ransack Court Martin 8-1

7 Justice for Themob Eramia Steele 12-1

11 Coastal Highway Rodriguez Caldwell 8-1

2 Stan's Old Habits Cabrera Hartman 20-1

5 Solar Maximus WDe La Cruz Quartarolo 20-1

6 B Dubya Sanjur Puhl 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Happy's Reflection seems an overlay in the third race, so I recommend putting him on top in a trifecta wager and spreading out in the middle and using only logical contenders in the third slot. The sixth race begins a 50-cent Pick-4, and it appears to be a three-horse race. The seventh race appears competitive, and four horses seem like a must-use. The eighth race can be covered with the top two betting choices, and the ninth race brings a large field, and using several horses gives one a chance at hitting a big price.

Sports on 02/28/2019