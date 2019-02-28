Schools hit partnership on degrees

HOT SPRINGS -- National Park College will offer bachelor's degrees to students for the first time in partnership with Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, beginning this fall.

Three new degree programs will be offered through the National Park University Center on campus after the partnership was approved unanimously during the National Park College board of trustees meeting Wednesday in the Frederick M. Dierks Nursing Building.

The degrees will be in biology, pre-health; chemistry, pre-health biochemistry; and computer science.

"What we're doing is focusing on student success," National Park College President John Hogan said. "We're focusing on what's the value added for our students, what is going to be the value added for our community, and that's where our energy is directed in this relationship.

"I think that the most important thing that Southern Arkansas University and National Park College has in common is a passion around that student success equation."

Students will complete the first two years of their degrees enrolled as National Park College students, and the third and fourth years enrolled as SAU students. The National Park College classes will be available this fall. The SAU courses will be made available in the fall of 2020.

Students will pay National Park College tuition rates for the first two years of course work and SAU tuition rates for the final two years of course work. Fees will be shared among both institutions.

Even with the change in tuition rates and enrollment status, students will be able to complete all four years of their schooling on the National Park College campus.

Students who participate will have access to all of the services and resources offered by both institutions. Students will earn associate degree diplomas from National Park College and bachelor's degree diplomas from SAU upon graduation.

SAU President Trey Berry expressed the university's optimism regarding the partnership.

"This has been a long time coming, and it is a historic day for Garland County, for Hot Springs, for National Park, but especially for SAU," Berry said during the board meeting. "We couldn't be more excited about what's going to happen beginning today -- the bringing of four-year degrees to Hot Springs."

Berry said Hogan approached him about a year ago regarding a partnership between the schools.

"We were immediately intrigued by this, and the possibility of plowing new ground not just for our institution, but for Arkansas, and especially for our students," Berry said. "At the end and the beginning of the day, it's about our students."

Originally the schools planned to offer seven four-year degrees. The programs were cut in accordance with SAU's curriculum approval process, which involves an academic affairs committee vote, a vote before the SAU board of trustees, and approval by the Coordinating Board of Higher Education in Little Rock.

Berry did not rule out the possibility of implementing the other degrees at a later date.

"Those seven were really areas where we thought that students and the economy could be impacted," Berry said. "We still have interest in all seven, but we feel like we need to start here and then expand to the seven, and hopefully more than that.

"It's going to depend on how many students we get into the programs, how fast we feel like we are doing a good job, and then we'll work with our partners here at National Park to expand it from that point."

Officials touted the benefits that offering the degrees will provide to all of Garland County. National Park College Vice President for Academic Affairs Wade Durden said students who earn bachelor's degrees stand to earn $300,000 more over the course of their lifetimes than those with associate degrees, and about $600,000 more than those with only high school diplomas.

"Our workforces just grew in Garland County," Hogan said. "Capability of our workforce has grown. The earning power of the individuals in our workforce has grown.

"That doesn't mean we can give that up or rest, or take a breather. We have to go to the next discipline. We have to go to the next relationship. We have to go to the next program, because there are students now who are wanting, and they're place-bound and they're needing these opportunities."

State Desk on 02/28/2019