Senate rejects bill on antique plates

Legislation that would increase the vehicle age requirement for special antique license plates from 25 years to at least 45 years failed to clear the Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate's 13-14 vote on House Bill 1496 by Rep. Jack Fortner, R-Yellville, fell five votes short of the 18 required for approval in the 35-member Senate.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

For a vehicle aged less than 45 years that already has been issued an antique license plate, the owner wouldn't be required to be issued a regular license plate under the bill, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

-- Michael R. Wickline