Sex-solicitation trial underway for Cabot man

A federal jury began hearing testimony Wednesday in the trial of a Cabot man, Robert Nathan Hensley, who is accused of trying to solicit sex online in 2013 with a 14-year-old girl, through a man who claimed to be her father.

Prosecutors say Hensley, now 57, was actually communicating with FBI agents who posted a Craigslist advertisement entitled "pretty, young, petite," to attract sexual predators of children.

But Hensley says what he was really doing when he responded to the ad was trying to catch a child predator himself. Despite being a twice-convicted child sex offender, he contends he was following instructions in a video made by Truckers Against Trafficking to try to trap child molesters.

"Bob did what he was supposed to do," his attorney, Latrece Gray of the federal public defender's office, told a mostly female jury in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright. She promised jurors they would see that the charges against Hensley -- attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography -- were "a result of over-zealous law enforcement and a major, major misunderstanding."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant told jurors that in 1996, Hensley was convicted of sexual solicitation of a child, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison, and in 2003, he pleaded guilty to four counts of attempting to engage children in sexually explicit conduct, also receiving a three-year sentence for those crimes.

One of the FBI agents who participated in the online conversation with Hensley, which spanned a two-day period starting Oct. 12, 2017, confirmed a chain of text messages that were forensically extracted from one of Hensley's two cell phones after he was arrested Oct. 13, 2017, outside his mobile home in Cabot, where he operated Last Place Heat & Air, a heating and air conditioning business.

The messages, a transcript of which was shown to jurors, showed that once Hensley responded to the undercover officers' ad, a "dance" began in which Hensley tried to ascertain if he was talking to undercover law enforcement officers or responding to a serious offer.

The agents pretended to be a father traveling from Texas to Tennessee, through Conway, with his 14-year-old daughter.

"Not much she cant and wont do to please her daddy," the agents wrote, eliciting a response from Hensley saying, "Bring her to me. I am a Dom with lots of gear and a f---ing machine."

Although Hensley cut off the conversation at one point, suspicious after the agents refused to send a nude photograph of the girl, one of the agents revived the conversation by sending Hensley a text message 10 hours later saying, "Just so you know what you missed," including a photograph of a clothed girl posing suggestively.

Hensley scoffed in response that the girl appeared to be 18 years old or older, prompting the agents to respond that Hensley, who had sent a photograph of himself, appeared old himself and should "go back to your old-ass wife."

Eventually, arrangements were made for Hensley to meet the father and daughter at a gas station, and for him to pay $150 to have sex with her, according to the texts. FBI agents were waiting in the area, in a white car with tinted windows in which they said the girl waited with her father, but Hensley, who had said he would be in a white pickup, never showed. He complained a short time later in a text message that he never saw the girl get out and show herself, so he moved on.

The agents said they knew he was there, albeit in a different vehicle, because he accurately described how they had parked the white car behind the building.

Hensley later texted again, offering to perform a sexual act on the father if he would take the girl to Hensley's house and leave her in the car. An agent testified that he believed Hensley was trying to find another way to get the girl to his house, where he said he had a homemade "sex machine," which he described as a "hand-held rip saw."

The agents, armed with Hensley's address, then confirmed his identity, matching his photograph with his driver's license, and called him on his business line, pretending to be a customer with an air-conditioner malfunction, to get him away from the mobile home. When Hensley drove toward the address of the fake customer, FBI agents arrested him.

Hensley told the agents that he was trying to help capture a sexual predator, and said he had called a national sex trafficking hotline and reported the online conversation. One of the agents confirmed for the jury that agents checked and Hensley did indeed contact the hotline, but the agent said no one at the other end of the hotline ever told Hensley that he should take certain measures, such as trying to meet up with the father and daughter, as Hensley claimed, in an effort to catch them.

The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. today.

Metro on 02/28/2019