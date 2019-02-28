Shooting-response training progresses

BENTONVILLE -- Fire and police personnel will continue training together this spring for active-shooter situations.

The City Council approved paying $44,682 to Emergency Services Group International to provide four days of classroom and hands-on training in May.

The company provides operational training and consulting.

The city first worked with the company for active-shooter training and rescue task force training in 2014. Company officials visited again in 2017 to provide continuing education and training.

The third part of the four-phase training program will be May 21-24, according to meeting documents. The company will return in 2021 for the fourth phase of the training program, according to Bentonville Fire Chief Brent Boydston.

There was no discussion before the City Council approved money for the third phase.

The program trains police and emergency medical service responders to have an integrated approach during an active-shooter situation or other "high-threat" events.

Shooter situations require police and medical responses, so it only makes sense for the police and fire departments to know each other, work together and have a plan, Police Chief Jon Simpson said.

Historically, the responses to shooter situations haven't been as integrated as needed, John Delaney of Emergency Services Group International said at the first training session in 2014. An integrative approach is critical in handling those types of emergencies.

The FBI defines an active shooter as "one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area."

There were 50 situations in 21 states in 2016 and 2017, according to the bureau's website. There were 20 shootings in 2016 and 30 in 2017.

There were 221 people killed, excluding the shooters, in 2016 and 2017 and another 722 injured in those 50 events, according to a report by the bureau that compares active-shooter incidents in 2016 and 2017 to those in 2014 and 2015.

In comparison, there were 92 people killed and 139 injured in 40 active-shooter incidents in 26 states in 2014 and 2015.

