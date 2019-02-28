Sick-leave idea gets rethink

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown says he supports city employees keeping sick-leave hours accrued beyond legal maximums, as long as the city complies with the law from now on.

During a meeting of the city Board of Directors last week, Brown apologized for mishandling a workshop earlier in the month in which he sought to inform the board about the problem. He said the meeting should have been a discussion of options and not a referendum on his first proposed solution -- erasing any sickleave hours accrued beyond the limits dictated by state law.

"It was a poor job on my part in explaining what was there. We should have been there in basically a discussion. ... I was not there and had no intent of trying to approve anything or, so to speak, shove anything down anybody's throat to try to make somebody approve something they didn't want to. I will not do that in the future," Brown said Tuesday.

He also stated a new position on what to do with thousands of hours employees have accrued beyond the 90-day maximum.

"I also would like to go on record tonight to say that I would like to get this problem fixed and I will support the employees of this city maintaining their sick hours," Brown said. He reiterated the point a few minutes later.

"I will, again, openly support any ordinance that comes from this board that allows those employees to keep those hours," he said.

During the workshop, Assistant Mayor Linda Teeters and Fire Chief David Fletcher proposed letting current accruals stand, stopping any new accrual for those at or above the limit, and keeping totals under the maximum in the future.

Any ordinance addressing the issue must meet the approval of city department heads and City Manager Kenny Haskin to be placed on the board's meeting agenda. Any objection triggers a workshop meeting and requires at least two board members' approval to put the measure on the agenda.

