Sponsor withdraws bill on 911 cellphone tax

A bill that would more than double the tax on cellphones to fund state 911 improvements was pulled by its sponsor after hours of lawmakers' questions and public testimony Wednesday.

Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, told the House Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs at the end of its meeting that the discussion on House Bill 1564 had raised several questions that needed more research.

"I think we've identified a few problem areas with the bill that we need to address here," Gray said.

It was standing-room only at the morning meeting, with rows of people lined up along the walls and spilling out into the foyer. The meeting broke at noon and reconvened about 2 p.m. to continue the testimony from the public -- which included telecommunication industry leaders speaking against the bill and county judges voicing support for the measure.

The main point of contention throughout the discussion was the use of the state's High Cost Fund in the bill's funding formula.

The amount collected on telephone bills that now fund the High Cost Fund -- established in 2010 to provide funding to telecommunications carriers to expand phone and broadband service to rural areas -- would be moved to the Arkansas Public Safety Trust Fund, under HB1564.

A portion of that fund is earmarked in the bill to support a grant program for rural telephone companies and Internet service providers for the expansion of telephone service and broadband to unserved areas of the state.

Telecommunications companies -- like AT&T and Windstream -- said attaching the bill to the High Cost Fund would cut the amount of dollars they now receive from the fund -- which they contribute to by way of a surcharge collected from customers -- and allocate more money to smaller rural telephone companies that do not contribute as much.

Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, a co-sponsor of HB1564, said she is in favor of 911 upgrades but has concerns about the High Cost Fund.

"I am very concerned that we're now without accountability," Dalby said.

HB1564 requires an annual report of fund disbursements but does not specify what should be contained in the report.

"I would like to say I think this opened my eyes just a little bit to the fact that maybe our High Cost Fund needs a little bit more accountability just overall," Gray said.

HB1564 -- designed to shorten the time and simplify the method for receiving emergency services -- has been long in the making, with cries for revamping the state's 911 system beginning more than a decade ago. In August, county judges, through the Association of Arkansas Counties, told legislators the push would be their top priority for the legislative session.

The 56-page bill to "Establish the Public Safety Act of 2019" would increase a phone tax from around $1 to $2.25 per month for each individual device, including tablets and other devices that use data. A 10 percent tax will be tacked onto prepaid cellphones.

In all, Gray said the fee -- which essentially rolls the current universal service fee, the local 911 tariff and the emergency telephone service charge into one -- is expected to generate about $38 million annually.

About 2.3 million calls a year go through the state's 911 centers, with 9 out of 10 made by cellphones, according to state data. The current fee structure was set up to be supported by charges to landline users.

Also, HB1564 would replace the Arkansas Emergency Telephone Services Board with the Arkansas 911 Board and set up funding for upgrades and maintenance for the Arkansas Wireless Information Network.

The upgrade to "Next Generation 911" under HB1564 would allow processing of all types of emergency calls, including voice, text data and multimedia platforms.

A Section on 02/28/2019