THE WEEKEND TEN: Where to go and what to do

Tia Stone of Little Rock celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the 2018 Little Rock Marathon. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE)

1 BREATHE!

It's Little Rock Marathon weekend so runners are stretching and raring to go in the 5K, 10K, half and full marathon races, Saturday-Sunday through downtown Little Rock and beyond. The marathon races start at 6 and 8 a.m. Sunday at Little Rock's LaHarpe Boulevard. The 10K and 5K are at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. If space is available, runners can register at the Expo, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Main and Markham streets. Registration is $50-$190. Call (501) 918-5359 or visit littlerockmarathon.com.

2 BLOOMS

The State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock, are blooming for the Arkansas Flower and Garden Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Look for special workshops, sales, and seminars on topics from perennials to pollinators. Tickets are $10, free for children 12 and under. Call (501) 821-4000 or visit argardenshow.org.

3 BEADS

Celebrate Fat Tuesday early at the SoMardi Gras Parade, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, starting at 24th and Main streets, Little Rock. There will also be the Little Rock Beard and Mustache Contest judging, a craft beer garden and celebrations at local businesses and restaurants. Admission is free. Call (501) 412-3768 or visit somalittlerock.com.

4 BIOGRAPHICAL

Storytelling nonprofit The Moth will present its first live Little Rock main stage show, 7:30 p.m. today at the Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. The five storytellers include Little Rock-based fashion designer and stylist Korto Momolu and educator Sybil Jordan Hampton; host is Ophira Eisenberg (right) of public radio's quiz show Ask Me Another. Little Rock-raised Moth staffer Meg Bowles directs. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $38. Visit themoth.org/events/the-moth-in-little-rock.

5 BALLADEER

Country singer-songwriter and Arkansas native Erin Enderlin performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. And she'll donate the guitar she used when writing "Monday Morning Church" to the museum, which will include it in its collection of Arkansas music artifacts. Doors open at 6:30. Admission is free; beer and soft drinks will be available. Call (501) 324-9685, email info@oldstatehouse.org or visit oldstatehouse.org.

6 BENEFIT

Singer-songwriter Iris Dement performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Singer-songwriter Claire Holley, accompanied by guitarist Ben Harris, will be the opening act. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $50, $100 VIP (includes access to a 5:30 catered reception). All proceeds benefit Compassion Works for All, which teaches meditation, conflict resolution and yoga to people in Arkansas prisons and jails. Sponsors are the Tim Mathis Memorial Scholarship Fund and Peregrine Wealth Strategies. Email morgan@compassionarkansas.org or visit CompassionWorksforAll.org.

7 BULLDOG EDITION

An 1899 strike by singing and dancing newsboys temporarily cripples New York's two biggest newspapers in Newsies (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White for the 1992 Disney film). There's a final preview at 7 p.m. today, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday-March 9 at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $10-$30. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.com.

8 BASSIST ET AL.

Oxford American magazine and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra team up for the premiere of the No Tears Suite with new symphonic arrangements by jazz bassist and composer Rufus Reid, 8 p.m. Saturday at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., and 3 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium at Central High School, 1500 S. Park St.. The original 60-minute jazz composition by Little Rock jazz pianist Chris Parker and singer Kelley Hurt debuted in September 2017 in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the 1957 Central High desegregation crisis. Saturday tickets are $40; admission to Sunday's performance is free. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org/no-tears.

9 BACKGROUND

Explore the culture and history of southeastern Arkansas at the Crossroad Festival, 7-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Programming will focus on black, French and Chinese communities and their cultural heritage in the region through talks, demonstrations, performances and screenings. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

10 BARD

The Bard visits Historic Washington State Park, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Shakespeare in the Park features performances of The Winter's Tale Friday and The Comedy of Errors Saturday in the 1940 WPA Gym. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 6-12. Performers lead four Shakespeare workshops on Saturday at $5 per class. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

Weekend on 02/28/2019