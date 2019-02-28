Thursday recruiting tidbits: Targets visiting for spring game

Some Arkansas targets are making plans to visit the Hogs for the spring game on April 6.

Sophomore linebackers and twins Jai Jones, 6-0, 223 pounds, and Jalen Jones, 5-10, 195, of Dallas South Oak Cliff are planning to visit Arkansas for the spring contest. Both received their offers from the Hogs after impressing defensive coordinator John Chavis during the Razorback Night Camp II last year in June.

Their father J.J. Jones, a Magnolia native, lettered from 1996-2000 for Arkansas while their mother Paula received her master's degree from the school.

Sophomore receiver Jerand Bradley, 6-5, 190 pounds of Plano (Texas) John Paul II said he'll return to Fayetteville for the spring game. He visited the Hogs on Feb.2. He has offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois State and William & Mary.

Preferred walkon offer and receiver Finnegan Corwin,5-10,170 of Highland Park in Dallas said he'll probably make his college decision after his basketball season is complete. He along with preferred defensive back commitment Hudson Clark made official visits to Arkansas in January.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel is expected to arrive about 7:30 Thursday night for the start of his official visit to Arkansas. He's expected to leave on Saturday.

Class of 2020 Arkansas post commitment Destinee McGhee had 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead Madison Academy to a 54-48 victory over Ramsay in the state semi-finals on Wednesday. McGhee and Madison Academy will play for the championship on Saturday.

She averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds a game to lead Madison Academy to Alabama's Class 4A state championship as a freshman.

Sophomore quarterback Dematrius Davis Jr., 5-11, 185 pounds, of Galena Park North Shore High School near Houston plans to visit Arkansas on March 9. He has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Baylor, Houston, SMU, Memphis and others.

He completed 192 of 268 passes for 3,350 yards and 43 touchdowns, and rushed 52 times for 421 yards and 6 touchdowns this past season.

Class of 2020 Mississippi State receiver commitment Alex Adams, 6-1, 175 of Magnolia, (Miss.) South Pike said he plans to visit Arkansas after receiving an offer from the Hogs on Thursday.