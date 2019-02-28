Trump aide chides GOP over wall-fund inaction

WASHINGTON -- White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday sharply criticized House Republicans for failing to deliver sufficient border-wall funding to President Donald Trump when they controlled the chamber, and she cited that as a justification for his emergency declaration.

"There's no question the Republican House failed, and they failed us in securing the border, but they also failed to make good on the promise to him that we would get that money for the wall," Conway said. "They completely lied about that."

Her comments on Fox News' Fox & Friends came a day after the House, now led by Democrats, approved a resolution to overturn Trump's declaration of a national emergency on the southern border.

The measure, which was approved 245-182, aims to thwart Trump's use of the declaration to direct billions of dollars more in funding to border barriers than Congress has authorized. Democrats argued Tuesday that such a move by Trump guts the Constitution.

During her television appearance, Conway was dismissive when asked about the 13 Republicans who joined Democrats in the chamber in seeking to nullify Trump's order. She pointed out there were not enough votes to overcome a veto, which Trump has threatened.

Asked what motivated the GOP defectors, Conway said, "I think there a number of them who are concerned about the precedent, but they should not lose sight of the fact as to why the president did this."

Conway then cited two factors behind Trump's declaration. The first was his "solemn duty" to secure the border. The second was that "the president waited for Congress to do its job."

"It's failed to do its job since he's been president on securing the border, and it's failed to do its job for decades, and so he waited for them," she said.

Conway made clear that her criticism included the first two years of Trump's term, when Republicans controlled both the House and Senate.

Conway's comments echoed those of Trump in an interview last month in which he accused former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., of reneging on a deal to provide wall funding.

Speaking to the Daily Caller, Trump said he reluctantly agreed to sign an omnibus spending bill in March 2018 to avert a government shutdown after Ryan promised him Republicans would secure border-wall funding for him later in the year.

Tuesday's House vote was the first time since passage of the National Emergencies Act of 1976 that Congress has invoked provisions allowing for a resolution of disapproval to nullify a presidential emergency declaration.

The measure next moves to the Republican-led Senate, where prospects for passage are less certain.

Separately, the government began demolishing eight prototypes of Trump's border wall on Wednesday.

The Trump administration says elements of the prototypes have been melded into current border-fence designs and have served their purpose.

The four concrete and four steel panels, spaced closely together steps from an existing barrier separating San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, were among Trump's top priorities, and he visited the location a year ago to see the installations firsthand.

Less than two hours after crews began Wednesday, seven of the barriers were destroyed. A large hydraulic jackhammer attached to an excavator pounded the walls repeatedly as slabs fell into small clouds of dust. All eight prototypes were destroyed by late Wednesday.

Public access to the prototypes was blocked from the San Diego side, turning an impoverished Tijuana neighborhood into a popular spot for journalists, demonstrators and curious observers. Artists displayed light shows on the walls with messages such as "Refugees Welcome Here" next to an image of the Statue of Liberty.

The prototypes' removal makes way to extend a second layer of barrier with steel bollards, similar to slats, topped by a metal plate rising 30 feet from the ground, the same design being used elsewhere on the border.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner and Erica Werner of The Washington Post and by Elliot Spagat and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/28/2019