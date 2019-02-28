UALR plans to shift eStem students

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock plans to offer portions of an academic building to house eStem Public Charter High School students at lunchtime, Chancellor Andrew Rogerson said.

The proposal would temporarily place the students in three classrooms and five offices in an adjacent building.

The space will likely accommodate the students and makes “sense,” eStem chief executive John Bacon said, although he stressed that he and the chancellor have not discussed a formal proposal.

The proposal attempts to address complaints by university students, faculty and staff members, including Rogerson, about the presence of eStem students in the university’s Donaghey Student Center.

Rogerson said Tuesday that he’d received the students’ petition, which asks administration to alleviate tensions over shared space with eStem students. The petition has 1,200 signatures, he said. The student government circulated the petition, and faculty and staff members also could sign it.

Rogerson said the petition “reinforces what I’ve always felt, which is the students at the university feel that having the high school students co-mingle on the campus is a bad idea.”

The agreement with eStem was a project of the former chancellor, Joel Anderson.

Rogerson hopes his proposal, if agreed upon, would last about a year and a half.

“This is just a temporary solution to alleviate the congestion that occurs in the Donaghey Student Center where my students want to hang out and get fed,” he said.

Rogerson discussed eStem for about 15 minutes Monday night with students at a university Student Government Association open forum.

Several students complained about the high schoolers, calling the situation “absurd” and bothersome. One student said the high schoolers were disrespectful. Rogerson noted that he saw eStem students doing cartwheels while he was having a meeting.

Rogerson told students about his latest proposal to move eStem students out of the Donaghey Student Center during lunchtimes.

Currently, the high school students sit in open areas throughout the north side of the building — in the hallway, near offices and near the food vendors. Some eat outside.

Rogerson will propose to eStem that the high school students eat in three classrooms and five offices on the second floor of Ross Hall for the rest of the semester and for the next school year. Current classes and graduate students using the offices would be relocated.

The rooms are on one side of the floor. The high school students have access to the floor through a sky-walk from their school.

A lease agreement for those rooms is being drafted at the University of Arkansas System offices before being presented to eStem. System spokesman Nate Hinkel said the draft is not yet completed.

Bacon is so far amenable to the proposal.

“Given the fact that we will eventually be using classrooms on the 3rd floor of Ross Hall, identifying space for a dining facility in that same building has always made sense to me,” Bacon wrote in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . “I do believe that the space would accommodate our dining needs given our current lunch schedule and would provide sufficient space to serve our growing student population for the near future. In the event an agreement is reached, we have begun considering ways to provide food service in a new space so that our students can continue to have several dining options.”

Students from the schools described interactions between university students and high school students as minimal.

The high school students will ask to borrow chairs in dining spaces and they buy goods at university student group bake sales.

The arrangement is largely favorable for eStem students, who said they had not witnessed negative interactions between students from the different schools and that most people were friendly.

“For the most part, any interaction we have with students is small,” said Nolan McKee, a 17-year-old eStem junior and student ambassador. McKee said he can tell some university students are annoyed by the presence of eStem students, although he does not take it personally.

McKee and Truth Betts-McCollum, a 17-year-old senior, said the Donaghey Student Center can be loud at lunch because of the tall ceilings and small seating areas.

According to the school’s current arrangement, eStem students are permitted to go to the student center, athletic facilities and Ottenheimer Library. They can only go to the library under the supervision of classroom teachers, said High School Director Johnecia Howard, and they only use the athletic facilities as a part of gym class or team practices. The charter school pays to rent that space.

EStem students do not attend university classes, although Bacon has said that was among the school’s aspirations.

EStem enrolled 506 students as of Oct. 1. About 38 percent of the charter school students are on free and reduced-price lunch, and 73.7 percent of the students are nonwhite, with about 58 percent being black.

The charter school earned a B grade from the Arkansas Department of Education based in part on the latest ACT Aspire test scores and other factors.

This fall, the university reported a student population of 10,525 that is about 55 percent white and 23 percent black. Federal College Scorecard data for the 2016-2017 school year, the latest year for which data are available, reported 38 percent of undergraduates receiving Pell grants. The average family income of independent undergraduates was about $29,000, the average family income of dependent students was about $48,000.

The university and eStem have another lease, which would be modified for this change, for the high school to have its campus on the university campus.

Under that lease agreement, signed in 2016, the annual rent of $1 is due to the university on or before Sept. 1.

The lease agreement is for 30 years, eStem attorney Jess Askew said, even though the lease states that it both lasts 30 years and ends Aug. 31, 2036, which would be 20 years.

A separate memorandum of lease, signed by University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt and Bacon, indicates that the lease is 30 years, Askew said.

As the lessor in the agreement, the university is responsible for water, sewer taxes, electricity, gas and all other utilities consumed on the property, as well as telephone, cable and Internet access.

The university agreed to construction and renovations on the property and to keep and maintain the property.

The Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville is a party to the lease agreement. The foundation committed to a non-interest-bearing loan to the charter school organization of up to $11.4 million for the new construction and renovations to Larson and Ross halls.

If eStem vacates the property, the Walton Family Foundation has a year to find another tenant. After a year, the foundation can assume the lease.

The termination provision of the lease agreement — subject to the rights of the Walton Family Foundation — stipulates that eStem or a successor tenant may terminate the lease at any time with 30 days’ written notice.

The university board of trustees may terminate the lease upon default, in which case eStem or a successor tenant would have no further rights or obligations under the lease, and all facilities and improvements would become the sole property of the university board of trustees.

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Gladden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.