WEDNESDAY’S ROUNDUPS

SOUTHLAND MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 92, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 74

Thatch Unruh scored 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, including 3 three-pointers, to lead four University of Central Arkansas players with 10 or more points in Wednesday’s victory over Stephen F. Austin at the Farris Center in Conway. The game was tied four times in the game’s first four minutes before Central Arkansas began to pull away. The Bears used a 6-0 run and a 5-0 run to build an 18-9 lead after De-Andre Jones hit a three-pointer with 12:28 left in the first half. Another 6-0 run over roughly the next two minutes put UCA ahead 24-11 after Unruh hit two free throws with 10:13 left. The lead continued to grow, reaching 22 points after Tanner Schmit’s layup with 50 seconds left in the first half, before Stephen F. Austin’s Mitchell Seraille hit a jumper to cut the halftime lead to 49-29. Jones and Eddy Kayouloud scored 19 points for Central Arkansas, which shot 50.9 percent (28 of 55) from the field, including 11-of-24 shooting from the three-point line. Khaleem Bennett added 12 points for the Bears. Shannon Bogues had a game-high 23 points in the loss for Stephen F. Austin, while Kevon Harris poured in 21.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 79, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 43

Stephen F. Austin (23-4, 14-1 Southland) outscored the University of Central Arkansas 20-5 in the first quarter Wednesday and the Lady-jacks remained undefeated at William R. Johnson Coliseum in Nacogdoches, Texas, this season. The Sugar Bears (11-14, 6-9) couldn’t get anything going in the first quarter, making just two baskets while committing eight turnovers. Stephen F. Austin took advantage with 8-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3 of 7 three-pointers. Each team scored 11 points in the second quarter, giving Stephen F. Austin a 31-16 halftime lead, but the Ladyjacks outscored the Sugar Bears 48-27 in the second half — the most points UCA has allowed in a half this season — to keep pace atop the Southland standings. Maddie Goodner equaled her season high with 13 points for Central Arkansas, while Hannah Langhi added 11 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Alanie Fisher scored five points for UCA and tied a career high with 13 rebounds.