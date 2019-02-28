Woman: Guilty of role in holdup

A woman whose boyfriend was shot and killed in September during a holdup of an Arkansas vape shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a robbery charge, according to court documents.

Kory Taylor Kampmeyer, 25, of Bassett received five years of probation.

Kampmeyer was accused of acting as the lookout in the armed robbery of Emerald's Triangle LLC, a vape shop in the Craighead County community of Goobertown.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detective Charles Garr was called to the business Sept. 20 and told that Billy Carl Raines, 25, had been killed by a worker at the store and that his girlfriend, Kampmeyer, was in custody.

Investigators said Raines brandished a weapon when he went into the store, and a shootout between him and the clerk ensued. Raines was shot and died in the parking lot, a report said.

"[Kampmeyer] said they were broke and needed money," Garr wrote in an affidavit.

Garr said he asked Kampmeyer if she was the lookout, and she replied, "I guess."

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a letter in December that a grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge the clerk with a crime.

Kampmeyer originally faced additional charges of criminal mischief, breaking or entering, and theft of property after she was caught on tape being a lookout for Raines while he broke into a change machine the day before the vape shop robbery, authorities said.

Those charges were dropped when she pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to court documents.

