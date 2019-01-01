2 critically injured in shooting near Little Rock's Union Station

Two people were critically injured in a shooting early Tuesday near Union Station in downtown Little Rock, authorities said.

A Little Rock Police Department spokesman said officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of west 2nd street. Shell casings were found in the street.

A short time later, two different shooting victims showed up seeking treatment at different local hospitals, Officer Eric Barnes said.

One victim was listed in critical condition but expected to survive, Barnes said. The other was said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both victims are males, though their ages and names haven't been released.

Barnes said no information was yet available on the suspected shooter or motive in the case.