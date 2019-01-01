Administrator out at NLR veterans home

The administrator of the state-run veterans home in North Little Rock said Monday he plans to resign after agency officials told him he could leave or be terminated.

Lindsey Clyburn, who was hired to run the Arkansas State Veterans Home in North Little Rock shortly before it opened in early 2017, said he wasn't sure why he was asked to resign, and he wasn't given an explanation Monday morning.

A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed Clyburn's resignation, but didn't provide a reason for Clyburn's exit on Monday.

Clyburn said in a Monday phone interview that he was "blindsided" by the request for his resignation. He said that the agency's deputy director, Chris Tafner, called him last week while he was on vacation for Christmas to inform him that he was being placed on administrative leave.

Tafner texted him on Sunday night and asked him to come into work on Monday, Clyburn said.

"I showed up and was told I could resign or they were going to seek administrative action to terminate me," Clyburn said. "I was completely blindsided. Every task I've been given has been completed on time."

Clyburn said he planned to submit a resignation letter Monday afternoon, citing "mental anguish" because of an unhealthy work environment created by his superiors.

Clyburn led the facility through its infancy, including its certification by federal regulators for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He said Monday that he was proud of his work at the agency.

The home has struggled financially since opening, and agency Director Nate Todd has said in previous interviews that those struggles have stemmed from staffing shortfalls, a lack of residents and growing pains associated with the facility's unique layout.

The home utilizes a "small-home design," meaning residents live in one of eight cottages with up to 12 veterans in each. The cottages were built to resemble private homes rather than a traditional nursing facility.

The agency has had to request $2.2 million in rainy day funds from the Legislature to make ends meet. "Rainy day" funds are monies set aside by the state each year to cover emergencies and other priorities.

Last week, the agency requested an additional $1.04 million in spending authority from lawmakers to pay for anticipated overtime, operating and professional service costs expected through June 2019.

The North Little Rock home opened in 2017 to fill the void left by the shuttered Little Rock Veterans Home, which closed in 2012 over deplorable living conditions, mismanagement and a lack of funding. The state also operates a veterans home in Fayetteville.

Sue Harper, a spokesman for the state VA, said Monday that Gina Chandler, who oversees the agency's veteran service officer program, will be the North Little Rock facility's acting director. The home, which as a 96-bed capacity, currently has 78 residents.

According to the state Transparency website, Clyburn was paid $89,667 a year. He began working for the state in September 2016, after he was hired by Todd's predecessor, Matt Snead. Clyburn is an Arkansas National Guard veteran with experience in running nursing homes.

