Gunman seeking church, police say

SEGUIN, Texas -- A waitress in suburban San Antonio said an armed man who said he was on his way to a church to fulfill "a prophecy" when he was arrested had asked her for directions.

Brianna Jimenez told a local TV station the man, later identified by police as 33-year-old Tony Dwayne Albert II, went to the restroom in Las Mananitas Mexican Restaurant in Seguin on Sunday, then came out and asked for the nearest Baptist church.

Jimenez said he was provided directions and as he left, she saw him gripping a weapon.

She said an employee locked the door after he left and her mother called police, who arrested Albert after finding him with a loaded handgun, extra ammunition and a face shield.

The first officer on scene described the same oddly dressed person as "wearing tactical style clothing, a surgical face shield, carrying a loaded firearm and extra ammunition," according to a statement by the Seguin Police Department.

When asked, the man explained that he was on his way to church to "fulfill a prophecy," said Seguin police spokesman Tanya Brown. Albert, who did not identify a specific church, also believed that he was in a different Texas city when officers approached him.

Jimenez described Albert as "on a mission to go to that church."

Albert of Houston was arrested and booked on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

According to court records, Albert's criminal history dates back nearly a decade.

His convictions include resisting arrest, disarming a police officer and driving while intoxicated.

In 2017, he was also charged with assaulting a family member.

Albert was taken to the Guadalupe County jail, where, the San Antonio Express-News reported, bail was set at $100,000.

The arrest comes two months after the quiet Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill -- home to one of the most concentrated Jewish communities in the country -- witnessed the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Armed with a semiautomatic assault-style rifle, on Oct. 27, a gunman identified by authorities as Robert Bowers opened fire during Sabbath services at Tree of Life, the city's oldest synagogue.

Cities across the nation have endured a recent rash of hate- and religious-based crimes.

Police said that, after a failed attempt to enter historically black First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, Ky., Gregory A. Bush shot two black customers at a Kroger in November.

The city of Lacey, Wash., experienced a string of attacks on Jehovah's Witnesses earlier this year, including two fires that destroyed religious hubs.

Brown noted Monday that while authorities are not exactly sure what Albert had planned, they are glad someone alerted police.

"When you have someone who has a loaded handgun that says that he's 'going to fulfill a prophecy,' we can only assume what that means."

Information for this article was contributed by Deanna Paul of The Washington Post and by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/01/2019