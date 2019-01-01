Head-on crash on Arkansas highway kills 1, injures 2

A 57-year-old Arkansas man was killed and two other people were injured in a head-on crash Monday afternoon on a state highway, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Arkansas 14 west of Locust Grove in Independence County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said a 1999 Honda was traveling east and had "just exited a curve" when it collided with a westbound 2017 GMC that was about to enter the curve. The report didn't indicate which vehicle crossed the centerline, and it noted that the investigation was ongoing.

A passenger in the Honda, Adalberto Diaz of Mountain View, suffered fatal injuries. Both drivers were also listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of their injuries.

It was said to be raining at the time of the collision.

At least 484 people died in traffic crashes in Arkansas in 2018, according to preliminary figures.