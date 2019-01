DEAR READERS: Happy New Year! What will this year bring for you and your family?

Did you know that one of the best ways, as my old friend says, to predict the future is to create it?

Decide what you want, then go make it happen. But use baby steps. For example, if you want to lose 20 pounds, adjust your diet, up your exercise and be patient.

Want to pursue a new career? Learn all you can about it, and network with the proper people.

Want to get more organized? Daily, go through some stuff and downsize. You'll notice that your bank account will grow in the process.

DEAR HELOISE: You ran a column about teaching young kids to know their parents' names, address and phone numbers. Another thing parents should consider is taking a picture of the child before he or she leaves the house for school, or when the family arrives at a theme park or other event.

This way, if the child wanders off or disappears, the parent has a picture of what the child looks like and what he or she is wearing, which makes it easier for officials to track down the child.

-- Rosemary J., Florida

DEAR READER: Take pictures of your kids often. Weight, hair and clothing styles all change.

DEAR HELOISE: I've been trying to find a pair of women's pajama bottoms with side pockets -- impossible. Yet in the men's department, it is rare to find a pair without pockets.

I wish clothing manufacturers would understand that ladies like a place to stow things too, even when they're relaxing.

-- Kathy S., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I'm retired from a well-known discount store as a cashier. The lines were always backed up. There weren't self-checkouts, express lanes were a joke, we couldn't get enough relief cashiers to step in, and customers were stressed.

Why? Most people don't want to work nights, weekends and holidays for a low wage.

-- Moppy, a lifelong retail worker, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I use a wad of duct tape with the sticky side out to dab up bugs and Christmas tree pine needles that are on the floor.

-- Barb T. in Indiana

Style on 01/01/2019