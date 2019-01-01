Man sentenced for land sale to Israel Philippines blast kills 2, wounds 30

RAMALLAH, West Bank — A Palestinian court on Monday sentenced a Palestinian man from east Jerusalem to life in prison with hard labor for trying to sell property in the Old City to an Israeli group.

The court said Monday that Issam Akel was convicted of “attempting to cut off Palestinian land and sell it to a foreign country.”

The ruling underscored an increasingly visible battle in the city’s eastern sector that has emerged after President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital a year ago. Since then, Israel has been taking steps to cement its control over the contested area, while the Palestinians have attempted to push back to maintain their limited foothold.

One of those steps has been trying to prevent Palestinians in east Jerusalem from selling their properties to Jews — a major taboo that the Palestinian Authority is largely powerless to prevent.

The Palestinian Authority, which is barred by Israel

from conducting political activity in Jerusalem, arrested Akel in Ramallah in October. Officials say he confessed to attempting to sell property in the Old City of Jerusalem to a Jewish settler group.

Living in east Jerusalem, Akel has Israeli residency rights and is permitted under Israeli law to sell his property to whomever he wants. Akel also is a U.S. citizen.

But the Palestinian Authority, which claims east Jerusalem as its capital, considers land sales to Israeli Jews to be treason and even punishable by death.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined comment. But in the past, Israel has called for Akel’s release and arrested Palestinian officials in retaliation.

A U.S. official, meanwhile, said the U.S. was aware of the case.

“When a U.S. citizen is incarcerated abroad, the U.S. government works to provide all appropriate consulate assistance,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity under diplomatic protocol.

