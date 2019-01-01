New firearms need locks

Hunting rifles, shotguns and handguns are some favorite big-ticket items that find their way under Christmas trees. Many firearms come with some sort of safety lock from the manufacturer, but some are purchased used from gun stores or handed down from older generations.

Recipients needs to ensure they keep their household safe by securing firearms. A simple cable lock or trigger lock can do the trick.

Joe Huggins, hunter education coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said a gun safe is also a great option.

"It's one of those things people always say they're going to get, but don't want to spend the money on," he said.

Huggins said nearly all gun locks are made more as a deterrent for children than something to prevent theft.

"Most locks aren't going to stand up to bolt cutters or some other tool if someone is really wanting to take it off," he said. "But they do help keep younger people safe until they learn how to properly handle firearms from an adult."

Fatal firearms accidents declined by 24 percent from 2006 to 2015, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Safe and secure gun storage is the number one way to increase gun safety in the home.

As part of the foundation's commitment to safe firearms handling, each Game and Fish nature center has a supply of free gun locks, provided by the foundation.

Sports on 01/01/2019