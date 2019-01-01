NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass fishing is good on the south end of the lake.

Garland Villines at Hickory Creek Marina said stripers are biting well between Hickory Creek park to Point 12. Use brood minnows or shad.

Crappie are biting minnows or jigs 15 to 20 feet deep around brush. Try Alabama rigs or jerk baits for black bass.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers also said striper fishing is good on the south part of the lake. But anglers are also catching them in the Prairie Creek and Rocky Branch areas on brood minnows or shad.

Alabama rigs are the top lure for black bass. Jerk baits or crawdad crank baits are worth a cast. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 20 feet deep.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting well on Power Bait in bright colors. Tip the hook with a waxworm for best results.

Good lure choices include small spoons in gold-silver or red-gold. Small jigs are good to use. The best jig colors are olive or white. The top flies are pheasant tails, size 14; hare's ears, size 14; Copper Johns, size 14; San Juan worms, size 12.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The lakes are closed until Jan. 15.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for trout at Lake Brittany. Use small spoons or Power Bait. Try for bluegill at any Bella Vista lake with worms 10 to 15 feet deep.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with any soft plastic lure worked two to 20 feet deep. Crank baits or swim baits may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for catfish and crappie at Fort Gibson Lake. Use minnows or tube jigs for crappie. Try for catfish with live shad.

Table Rock Lake

Fishing guide Pete Wenners said black bass are biting jerk baits early.

Jigging spoons worked in deep water are also catching bass. Locate shad schools with a depth finder and work the spoon vertical 35 to 40 feet deep, but as deep as 70 feet.

Rapala ice fishing jigs or small swim baits are also good for vertical jigging. Bluff ends and channel swings are good places to try.

