NWA outdoor briefs

Lakes closed, trails open

Lake Sequoyah and Lake Fayetteville are closed through Jan. 15 for the usual seasonal closure. Hiking and biking trails will remain open.

Annual city fishing permits for the two lakes may be purchased when they reopen in January.

Deer hunt affects trails

Most trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed Saturday and Sunday for a limited permit youth deer hunt.

The Ozark Plateau Trail near the visitor center and Historic Van Winkle Trail will be open.

Program highlights waterfalls

Waterfalls in the region are the topic of a program at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Information will include the best times to see waterfalls, where they are located and photographs of several area waterfalls. Flip Putthoff, Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette outdoors reporter, is the presenter.

For information on all park programs and events, call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Naturalists welcome new members

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists are accepting applications for new member training.

Benton County classes start Jan. 19. Carroll County classes start Jan. 21. Washington and Madison county classes start Jan. 26. Most classes are on alternating Saturdays. Carroll County classes are planned for Monday evenings with field work on Sunday afternoons.

Cost is $135 for training, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for an additional family member if materials are shared.

For information email Christie@trw1.net or visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org.

