NYC revelers ring in new year despite rain

NEW YORK -- Rain fell along with confetti as revelers rang in 2019 in New York's Times Square, capping a soggy New Year's celebration that included singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha's stirring rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" just before midnight.

Crews used squeegees to sweep puddles from the performance stages, but Monday night's wet weather was still evident as boy band New Kids on the Block splashed up puddles while performing their hit "Step by Step" on a giant set of steps.

At midnight, as fireworks flared over Times Square, couples kissed, families hugged and "Auld Lang Syne" played over loudspeakers.

"It was like a true state of pure bliss and unity and love, and it felt like there was no hate in the world," said Brie Dunn, 22, of New York. "That's what I hope for in 2019 and all the years to come."

"It was surreal, I never thought that I'd get to experience this firsthand," her mother, Suzanne, said.

Veterans of the celebration said the rain wasn't all that bad, considering last year was one of the coldest on record at 10 degrees Fahrenheit. This year, the temperature was about 47 degrees as midnight struck.

"We're troopers. We got this," said Nyia Williamson, 41, a self-described New Kids on the "Block Head" who was at the party for the 11th time.

Some in the crowd were kneeling on the soaked ground with ponchos over them as puddles formed around spectator areas. The biggest cheers early on were for event workers handing out foam hats and blue gloves.

SPECTATORS ARRIVE EARLY

Spectators started assembling late Monday morning for the latest rendition of the made-for-TV extravaganza.

Justine Brenkel, 26, from Lyon, France, said being in Times Square on New Year's Eve was on her "bucket list."

"It's unique. It's magic. It's New York," she said -- but the hours of waiting were turning it into a bit of a disappointment.

"When we watch it on TV, it looks so much fun, there's so much animation," said Brenkel, who was attending the festivities with two friends. "But we're waiting for the show to start."

The final 60-second countdown happened as a geodesic sphere -- 12 feet in diameter, covered with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles and lit by 32,256 LEDs -- dropped down a pole. The numerals "2019" lit up at midnight accompanied by pyrotechnics and the release of 3,000 pounds of confetti.

"It seemed like airport security," said Lisa Carron, a 39-year-old preschool teacher also from Ontario. "That should keep us safe."

Thousands of police officers were to be on hand to provide security, with the help of bomb-sniffing dogs, 1,225 security cameras and 235 "blocker vehicles" used to stop any potential vehicle attacks. Police had planned to send up a drone to keep an eye on the festivities, but officials scrapped that idea due to the rain.

People arriving early enough to grab a standing spot in Times Square itself may have a good view of the stages where the entertainers perform. The rest of the throngs, stuffed into pens stretching several blocks north toward Central Park, were to be able to follow the action on viewing screens.

There are no public toilets in the pens, backpacks are banned and there are no garbage cans either, so picnicking for the event can be rough. But revelers had plenty of companionship, though experts say probably well short of the 1 million to 2 million spectators claimed by city officials and organizers.

Bobby Dhillon, 36, and his wife, Shivaraj, 35, from Watford, England, waited in the rain and cold for more than 10 hours but kept their spirits high and bodies warm by dancing to music playing over loudspeakers.

Shivaraj said she had a serious medical operation this year and that she and Bobby are planning on starting a family soon, making this New Year's Eve a perfect chance to do something adventurous.

"This is probably up there with my wedding day," Shivaraj said.

AROUND THE WORLD

In Japan, a minivan slammed into pedestrians early today on a street where people had gathered for New Year's festivities in downtown Tokyo, injuring eight people, police said.

Police took into custody a man in his 20s but did not further identify him. They say he is suspected of intentionally trying to kill people by driving the small vehicle through the street, which local media said had been closed to car traffic for holiday revelers.

Kyodo News service reported that a ninth person was injured and that the driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police said they were busy and did not immediately confirm the Kyodo report.

In London, Britons ushered in the new year with the familiar chimes of Big Ben, even though the world-famous clock has been disconnected for more than a year because of a conservation project.

Parliament announced last week that the clock's bell would sound to mark the new year with the help of a specially built electric mechanism to power the hammer, which weighs about 440 pounds. The clock mechanism, which has kept time since 1859, has been dismantled as part of the renovation work.

New Year's Eve without Big Ben would be positively un-British. The comforting chimes are used by TV and radio stations throughout Britain to herald the moment of transition from the old to the new year.

The focal point of London's usually rowdy celebrations was the fireworks display on the Victoria Embankment at the side of the River Thames. Police warned people without a ticket for the sold-out event to make other celebration plans.

In France, Parisians and tourists gathered on the Champs-Elysees to celebrate New Year's Eve under heavy security.

Anti-government protesters from the yellow-vest movement have issued calls on social media for "festive" demonstrations on the famous avenue.

Paris police set up a security perimeter in the area, with bag searches, a ban on alcohol and traffic restrictions. The Interior Ministry said Sunday that the heavy security measures were needed because of a "high terrorist threat" and concerns about "non-declared protests."

President Emmanuel Macron gave his traditional New Year's address to briefly lay out his priorities for 2019, as some protesters angry over high taxes and his pro-business policies plan to continue their demonstrations in coming weeks.

Ahead of midnight, a light show illustrating the theme of brotherhood took place on the Arc de Triomphe monument at the top of the Champs-Elysees.

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was the first in the world to welcome the new year, greeting 2019 with muted celebrations after spending 2018 on the front line of the battle against climate change.

Kiribati is made up of low-lying atolls along the equator which intersect three time zones, the first of which sees the new year 14 hours before midnight in London.

Much of the nation's land mass, occupied by 110,000 people, is endangered by rising seas that have inundated coastal villages. The rising oceans have turned fresh water sources brackish, imperiling communities and raising doubts the nation will exist at the next New Year.

Former President Anote Tong said the only future for Kiribati may be mass migration.

The new year was welcomed in the capital, Tarawa, with church services and mostly quiet private celebrations.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/CRAIG RUTTLE

Revelers brave heavy rains as they gather Monday night at Times Square in New York.

Photo by AP/KIN CHEUNG

People watch the fireworks display over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor during a New Year’s celebration this morning, as revelers gathered to ring in 2019 in major cities around the world. In New York, spectators waited for hours to celebrate in Times Square despite rainy weather.

A Section on 01/01/2019