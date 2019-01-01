Sections
Parts of Arkansas may see 1 to 2 inches of snow later this week, forecasters say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:24 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption This graphic from the National Weather Service details chances for snowfall in Arkansas Thursday night into Friday.

Parts of northern Arkansas could see up to 2 inches of snow in a wintry system expected to develop Thursday night into Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Rain will move north through the state on Wednesday morning with some areas north and west of Little Rock seeing pockets of freezing rain, the agency said in a statement. Late Wednesday into Thursday, there is a small chance for more freezing rain across the Ozark Mountains.

Elsewhere, the precipitation will continue to fall as rain, with up to 2 to 3 inches and localized flash flooding possible in the southeast, forecasters said.

"It will turn colder aloft Thursday night and early Friday," the weather service said. "It may be cold enough to support light snow over parts of northern Arkansas, mainly north and west of Clarksville, Clinton, and Cave City. Some spots could have one to two inch accumulations."

The weekend is expected to be dry and mild.

