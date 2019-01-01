Police: Woman, 26, killed after swerving to avoid collision, hitting vehicle on U.S. 65

A 26-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed Monday in a crash that occurred after she swerved to avoid a collision on U.S. 65 in Greenbrier, police said.

Dakota Scoggins was traveling north on the highway in a 2016 Hyundai shortly after noon when she swerved to avoid an earlier wreck, Arkansas State Police wrote in a preliminary report.

The Hyundai went into the opposing lane, where a southbound 2006 Ford hit its passenger side, the report said.

Scoggins, of Maysville, Okla., suffered fatal injuries. The Ford driver, 42-year-old Louis Smith of North Little Rock, was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be overcast and wet.

Traffic was blocked in the area for about an hour and 45 minutes while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

At least 484 people died in traffic crashes in Arkansas in 2018, according to preliminary figures.