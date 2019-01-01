Program helps youngsters learn birds

Learning how to identify the variety of birds found in the Ozarks is a great way to get kids interested in the outdoors.

Young nature enthusiasts can hone their bird identification skills Saturday at the Kids' Christmas Bird Count event at the Missouri Department of Conservation's Walter Woods Conservation Area near Joplin. This free program, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is for ages 7-17 and is a joint effort of the Ozarks Gateway Audubon Society and the department.

Participants will begin by learning birding basics in the classroom at the Walter Woods Area. Then, under the mentorship of department staff and veteran birders from Audubon, young birding enthusiasts will head out to the 68-acre public use area to test their skills.

Participants should bring binoculars if they have them and dress for the weather. Department staff and Audubon members will have extra binoculars to share and parents are encouraged to accompany their children on their birding adventures.

People can register for this event at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163197.

They can get more information about this and other programs by calling Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 417-629-3434.

To get to Walter Woods Conservation Area, take Newton County NN south from Redings Mill 1.25 miles, then turn west on Dutch Elm Drive.

