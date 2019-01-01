The Great Depression is considered to have its beginnings in this year.
This book begins with, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
It is the first book of the Bible.
He said, "But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."
The Space Age began with the launch of this satellite.
The meal held at the beginning evening of the Jewish Passover
Which Gospel begins, "In the beginning was the Word"?
This T.S. Eliot poem begins, "Let us go then, you and I."
Meredith Willson wrote this song that begins, "It's beginning ..."
ANSWERS
1929
A Tale of Two Cities
Genesis
Winston Churchill
Sputnik
Seder
John
"The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock"
"It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"
Style on 01/01/2019
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Beginnings
