Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Photos of the year Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Beginnings

Today at 1:42 a.m. 0comments

  1. The Great Depression is considered to have its beginnings in this year.

  2. This book begins with, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."

  3. It is the first book of the Bible.

  4. He said, "But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

  5. The Space Age began with the launch of this satellite.

  6. The meal held at the beginning evening of the Jewish Passover

  7. Which Gospel begins, "In the beginning was the Word"?

  8. This T.S. Eliot poem begins, "Let us go then, you and I."

  9. Meredith Willson wrote this song that begins, "It's beginning ..."

ANSWERS

  1. 1929

  2. A Tale of Two Cities

  3. Genesis

  4. Winston Churchill

  5. Sputnik

  6. Seder

  7. John

  8. "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock"

  9. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

Style on 01/01/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Beginnings

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT