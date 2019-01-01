Trump's ideas for wall shifting

The U.S. Capitol is shown Monday in Washington as the partial government shutdown stretches into its second week. House Democrats on Monday unveiled a set of bills to end the shutdown without providing funds for a border wall.

WASHINGTON -- After pledging for years to construct a solid wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to combat illegal immigration, President Donald Trump appears to be backing away from that promise as he and his allies play down what the administration wants built -- alternately referring to the planned wall as a fence, a "steel slat barrier" or a metaphor for border security.

The shift marks a tacit acknowledgment of retreat by the White House on one of its signature issues as it faces the reality of divided government in the new year and a partial government shutdown that is in its second week.

Trump has already altered his long-standing pledge that Mexico would pay for the wall, claiming last month that a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada would cover the cost "just by the money we save," a notion dismissed by experts and for which the White House has offered no explanation.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, defended the president on Monday, saying Trump "has embraced a number of options for border barriers," including a concrete wall in certain areas and steel slats or fencing in others.

"All have been considered as part of the solution," he said.

Meanwhile, House Democrats unveiled a package of bills Monday that would reopen the federal government without approving funding for Trump's border wall with Mexico.

The House is preparing to vote as soon as the new Congress convenes Thursday, as one of the first acts after Democrats take control, according to an aide who was not authorized to discuss the plan and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Democrats under Nancy Pelosi are expected to swiftly approve the two bills, making good on their pledge to try to quickly resolve the partial government shutdown that's now in its second week. What's unclear is whether the Republican-led Senate, under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will consider either measure -- or if Trump would sign them into law.

"It would be the height of irresponsibility and political cynicism for Senate Republicans to now reject the same legislation they have already supported," Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said in a statement late Monday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The package does not include the $5 billion Trump wants for the wall on the southern border.

'READY, WILLING AND ABLE'

The president told Fox News Channel in an interview Monday that he was "ready, willing and able" to negotiate.

McConnell spokesman Donald Stewart made it clear that Senate Republicans will not take action without Trump's backing. "It's simple: The Senate is not going to send something to the president that he won't sign," he said.

Republican senators are refusing to vote on any bills until all sides, including Trump, are in agreement. Senators were frustrated that Trump had dismissed their earlier legislation to avert the shutdown.

House Democrats did not confer with Senate Republicans on the package, but the bills are expected to have some bipartisan support because they reflect earlier spending measures already hashed out between the parties and chambers.

One bill will temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security at current levels, with $1.3 billion for border security, through Feb. 8, while talks continue.

The House is planning two separate votes for Thursday. If approved, the bills would go to the Senate.

Besides a stop-gap bill to reopen the government until Feb. 8, the House would also vote on a package of six other spending bills to fund an array of federal agencies that have been shuttered since Dec. 22, including the Interior, Agriculture, Commerce and Justice departments. Workers at those agencies and others are facing the possibility of missing paychecks if Congress and the White House can't reach a deal.

Those six spending bills would fundfound the agencies through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, at levels already embraced on a bipartisan basis in the Senate --- an approach aimed at pressuring the Senate to go along.

The stopgap bill the House plans to pass to fund the Homeland Security Department through Feb. 8 takes a similar approach to a short-term spending bill the Senate passed the week before Christmas -- only to watch Trump renounce it the next day.

McConnell, who will remain in control of the Senate in 2019 even as the House flips to Democratic control, does not want to put his members in that position again.

"We're going to do our job," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the incoming chairman of the Rules Committee, vowing to pass legislation to reopen the government. "The president should take 'yes' for an answer and go back to tweeting."

As Republicans relinquish their total hold on Congress and House Speaker Paul Ryan gives up the gavel, the White House is eager for a showdown with Pelosi believing the crisis will tarnish the opening of the new legislative session, and with it, her expected return to the speaker's office.

But Pelosi has shown no signs of wavering, eager to both reopen government and to launch the Democratic agenda.

When the House gavels open Thursday, one of the first votes will be on Pelosi's return as speaker. The California Democrat is confident she has the support needed to win.

WALL STANCE

Trump has been sensitive to any criticism from his supporters, including in conservative media, that he is softening his stance on the wall, and some are saying they are concerned about any move away from building a solid barrier on the border.

"I absolutely want to build a wall in the sense that the president has described it all throughout the campaign and in the sense that I've described it in all of my 16 years in Congress," said Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, an immigration hard-liner. "Wherever there's a wall built, it's been effective."

The debate over what constitutes a wall comes as Trump and Republican leadership are at odds with congressional Democrats on the issue of border security, with the impasse leading to a partial government shutdown.

A Trump-backed spending bill passed by House Republicans on Dec. 20 included more than $5 billion in border-security funding that could be spent on a wall, but that measure has not gained traction in the Senate, where Democrats are resisting the president's demand.

On Monday, the president disputed an assertion by his outgoing chief of staff, John Kelly, that the White House has jettisoned plans for a concrete wall, claiming that the idea was "NEVER ABANDONED."

In morning tweets, Trump sought to blame the media for the discrepancy and said he still envisions an "all concrete" wall in some areas but that a "see through" barrier at the U.S.-Mexican border would be more appropriate in other areas based on what he's been told by "experts at Border Patrol.

"Makes sense to me!" he added.

During his presidential campaign, Trump made his plans to build a "beautiful" solid border wall a central part of his platform.

Some immigration hard-liners argue that the construction materials matter less than whether there are physical barriers along the border, and that Trump is unlikely to face a backlash among his base.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump said funding for a wall, without specifying what that means, needed to be part of any deal to end the shutdown.

"A lot of people are looking to get their paycheck, so I'm ready to go whenever they want," he said of Democrats.

"No, we are not giving up. We have to have border security and the wall is a big part of border security. The biggest part."

Some 800,000 workers have been impacted by the shutdown, with an estimated 350,000 furloughed at home and the others still working because their jobs are deemed "essential." Thus far workers have not missed a paycheck, but that will begin to happen if the shutdown is not resolved early this month.

"The biggest reaction still remains anxiety: When will this end?" said Rep. Gerald Connelly, D-Va., whose northern Virginia district is home to tens of thousands of federal workers.

"Coupled with now the creeping reality of the financial consequences if this goes on too long, everything from, 'Can I pay rent on time?' to 'What kind of obligations, if any, can I incur while it's uncertain whether I get a paycheck?'"

Democrats have seized on the inconsistent messaging about a wall from the Trump administration.

"People around the president are trying to put a brave face on it and reverse-engineer a strategy from tweets, but that's not going to solve this shutdown," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said Monday.

Pelosi has mocked Trump's shifting demands, recently claiming that the president's wall had transformed into "a beaded curtain."

The lack of a unified message from the White House also raises another problem, said Connolly: "Who do you negotiate with, who can agree to a deal and make it stick?"

He added: "There's no reliable individual or sets of individuals in this White House, including the president. His word is good for about five minutes. And so, it is a problem."

Information for this article was contributed by Felicia Sonmez, John Wagner, Seung Min Kim, Erica Werner and David Weigel of The Washington Post; and by Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., arrives at the Senate Chamber in the Capitol for an abbreviated session Monday.

A Section on 01/01/2019