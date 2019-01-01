White House invites congressional leaders to briefing

Flags fly in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday morning, Jan. 1, 2019, as a partial government shutdown stretches into its third week. A high-stakes move to reopen the government will be the first big battle between Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump as Democrats come into control of the House. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

1:45 p.m.

As a partial government shutdown extends into its 11th day, the White House has invited congressional leaders to attend a West Wing briefing Wednesday on border security.

That's according to a congressional source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the invitation.

The top and second-ranking Democrats and Republicans in both chambers are invited to attend, according to the person, who said the agenda and other attendees were unknown.

Trump is demanding billions for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico this fiscal year, which Democrats have vowed to block. The stalemate has shuttered government offices, disrupted services and furloughed hundreds of thousands of federal employees.

The White House did not immediately comment on the invitation.

1:20 p.m.

After digging in on border wall funding and forcing a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is now asking: "Let's make a deal?"

Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon that dealing with border security, the wall and the shutdown wasn't how incoming Nancy Pelosi wants to start her tenure when Democrats take over the House. The tweet comes after House Democrats released their plan to re-open the government without approving money for the wall.

Pelosi is expected to be elected speaker when Democrats take control of the House on Thursday.

Trump spent the weekend saying that Democrats should return to Washington to negotiate, firing off Twitter taunts. He then revised his aides' comments to state that he really still wants to build a border wall.

The partial shutdown began Dec. 22.