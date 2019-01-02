A migrant jumps the border fence from Tijuana, Mexico, into the U.S. near San Diego early Tuesday.

U.S. fires tear gas to repel migrants

TIJUANA, Mexico -- U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who were trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

An Associated Press photographer saw at least three volleys of gas being launched onto the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana's beach early Tuesday. It affected the migrants, including women and children, as well as members of the press.

Migrants who spoke with the AP said they arrived several weeks ago with the caravan from Honduras.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the gas was aimed at rock-throwers on the Mexican side who prevented agents from helping children who were being passed over the concertina wire. The agency said 25 migrants were detained.

Military command apologizes for tweet

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees America's nuclear and missile arsenal, boasted in a New Year's Eve tweet that it's ready if ever needed "to drop something much, much bigger" than the Times Square ball.

The tweet was accompanied by video of B-2 bombers dropping two 30,000-pound conventional weapons at a test range, according to CNN, which aired the video.

The tweet on Strategic Command's Twitter account was later replaced with an apology: "Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies."

The first tweet read in part: "#TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball ... if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger."

It also tagged Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and the Air Force Global Strike Command, which is responsible for nuclear and nonnuclear strategic bomber fleets.

"This post, which has since been deleted, was part of our Year in Review series meant to feature our command priorities: strategic deterrence, decisive response and combat-ready force. It was a repost from earlier in the year, dropping a pair of conventional Massive Ordnance Penetrators at a test range in the United States," a Strategic Command spokesman told The Washington Post.

Defense Department spokesman resigns

WASHINGTON -- The Defense Department's top spokesman, who had been under investigation since May over whether she mistreated employees, abruptly resigned Monday night within hours of the departure of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Dana White said on Twitter: "I appreciate the opportunity afforded to me by this administration to serve alongside Secretary Mattis, our service members and all the civilians who support them. It has been my honor and privilege. Stay safe and God bless."

On Tuesday, a Defense Department spokesman confirmed that White had resigned from her position as assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs. Charles Summers Jr., replaced White, becoming "acting" assistant to the defense secretary, according to the Pentagon.

It is not clear whether White's departure was related to reports of an investigation by the inspector general to determine whether she mistreated staff members or retaliated against them after they raised concerns. At least five staff members had been abruptly transferred or removed from their jobs since White took over in April 2017.

The investigation focused in part on how staff members carried out personal tasks for her, such as retrieving her dry cleaning, getting her lunch and driving her to work during a snowstorm.

The Pentagon's media operations office did not respond Tuesday to emailed questions about the investigation.

Lawmen say image shows killer's truck

HOUSTON -- Investigators in Houston said Monday that they have a surveillance video image of a pickup from which a driver fired several shots into a car carrying a family, killing a 7-year-old girl and wounding the child's mother.

The image of the red, four-door pickup was captured shortly before the shooting occurred Sunday morning, Harris County sheriff's Lt. Christopher Sandoval told reporters.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez declined to speculate on what prompted the driver of the pickup to pull alongside and fire into the car carrying Jazmine Barnes, three of her sisters and her mother.

Jazmine died at the scene, her mother suffered a gunshot wound in her arm, and her 6-year-old sister was injured by shattered glass. The mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, remained in a hospital Monday.

Gonzalez described the shooting as "totally unprovoked."

Washington told KTRK-TV from her hospital bed that the gunman sped up after firing into her car, only to pull in front and slow down before firing again.

"He intentionally killed my child for no reason," she said. "He didn't even know her; he didn't know who she was."

