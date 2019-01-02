Blind woman robbed after accepting ride from Conway church to Little Rock, police say

A woman who is legally blind was robbed as she rode back to Little Rock from a church on New Year’s Day, police said.

The 48-year-old woman told authorities had been visiting her sister in Conway before accepting a ride back home to Little Rock from two people she met at a church service, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. She then got in the pair's white four-door pickup.

As the truck approached the victim's house, the pair took her wallet and then dropped her off about two miles away on Knollwood Road, police said.

The woman was uninjured. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.