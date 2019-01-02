Driver, 77, dies after vehicle runs off Arkansas highway, hits tree

A 77-year-old Arkansas man suffered fatal injuries when his vehicle ran off a state highway and hit a tree on Tuesday, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 10:45 a.m. as Lincoln D. Shields of Harrison was driving a 2007 Chevrolet north in the 7600 block of Arkansas 7 northeast of Harrison in Boone County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said the Chevrolet crossed the centerline, left the highway and hit a tree. Shields suffered fatal injuries.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the crash. Conditions at the time were listed as cloudy and dry.

Two people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.