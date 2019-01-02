Gunfire near Little Rock's Union Station leaves 2 people injured

Two people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday near Union Station in downtown Little Rock, including one who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was said to be in critical condition.

A Little Rock Police Department spokesman said officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of West Second Street. Shell casings were found in the street.

A short time later, two shooting victims showed up seeking treatment at different local hospitals, officer Eric Barnes said.

One -- identified in a police report as 26-year-old Jeremy Dennis -- was listed in critical condition with "several gunshot wounds."

Dennis, whose address was not listed in the report, was initially taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital and later transferred to UAMS Medical Center, police said.

The second man, identified as 20-year-old Waymond Bryant of Sherwood, suffered an "apparent gunshot wound to the foot," the report said. Barnes said Bryant was in stable condition later Tuesday.

Barnes said no information was available Tuesday on the shooter or on a motive in the case.

Metro on 01/02/2019