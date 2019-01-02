• Nicole Kopaunik and Daniela Paier, both 37, became the first Austrian same-sex couple to officially marry in the predominantly Catholic country after a 2017 ruling by Austria's highest court that same-sex couples have the right to wed beginning in 2019.

• Amanda Antonio, 33, who dialed 911 at 3:48 a.m. on New Year's Day to report that her car was upside down in a muddy ravine off an interstate near Tampa, Fla., and was filling with water, was pulled to safety by a dive team from the Hillsborough County sheriff's office.

• Donovan Hollier, 35, faces drug possession charges after investigators raided an unoccupied rental house in Duson, La., and found a python and two pit bulls guarding more than 5 pounds of marijuana, 212 THC vape doses and 200 chocolate cannabis bars, authorities said.

• John Coates, a Vermont doctor who did fertility treatments, faces a lawsuit accusing him of artificially inseminating a woman with his own sperm rather than a donor's in the 1970s after the now-grown daughter used DNA testing to gather information about her father.

• Antonio Stephens, 45, of Atlanta was charged with reckless conduct and illegally possessing a handgun after his 2-year-old son found Stephens' 9mm handgun and used it to shoot and wound his 6-year-old sister in the hand, police said.

• Lisa Marie Burns, 57, of Cary, N.C., was charged with ethnic intimidation and property damage after police, investigating a complaint about a car being vandalized, found that a nearby synagogue had several windows broken out and profanities spray-painted on its walls.

• Keith Winsten, executive director of a zoo in Melbourne, Fla., said a 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hurt when she fell through the steel fence poles at the zoo's white rhinoceros exhibit during a "hands-on" experience where visitors can touch the rhinos.

• Kenny Davenport, chief deputy sheriff in Hardin County, Texas, said 49-year-old Rory McGlynn died after setting off fireworks on New Year's Eve at his home near Silsbee when an unidentified type of firework he placed on his shoulder exploded, injuring his shoulder and chest.

A Section on 01/02/2019