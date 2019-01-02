Longtime sportswriter Jim Bailey has died

Jim Bailey, a longtime sportswriter with the Arkansas Gazette and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, died Wednesday night at his home.

He was 86.

Bob Bailey, Bailey's son, said his father died at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night at his home in Little Rock. Jim Bailey was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2008.

Bailey covered the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference, the Arkansas Travelers and boxing for the Arkansas Gazette from 1956 until the newspaper's closing in 1991. He worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette until his retirement in 2013.

Bailey was survived by his wife Peggy and his son Bob.

Funeral arrangements were pending as of Wednesday night.