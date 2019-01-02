• Audio has emerged of Louis C.K. apparently mocking the students who became activists after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting. The sound-only recording was posted Sunday in a since-removed YouTube video that said it was from a Dec. 16 stand-up set at a Levittown, N.Y., comedy club. Several media outlets captured and posted clips and transcripts of the set. "You're not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot," the comedian can be heard saying on the recording. "Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn't get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I gotta listen to you talking?" A gunman killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. The jokes were slammed by Parkland students and at least one parent of a victim. "My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting," Fred Guttenberg said on Twitter. "My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss every day. Why don't you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?" Students including Cameron Kasky, a co-founder of the March for Our Lives movement, also reacted on Twitter. "Comedy is supposed to be offensive. My feelings have no place in it," Kasky wrote. "Yes, Louis is an ass for the jokes he's making which sucks cause he used to be really funny and not just a professional jerk." Louis C.K., 51, temporarily disappeared from public life after acknowledging and apologizing for sexual misconduct in November 2017. Since August, he has been making unannounced appearances performing new material at East Coast comedy clubs.

• Elizabeth Smart says people with a history of child abuse and sexual violence like the one who helped kidnap her should be housed as far away from schools as possible. Smart issued a statement after learning that the woman who helped abduct her when she was a teenager is living in a Salt Lake City apartment a few blocks away from a school. Utah's sex-offender registry lists 73-year-old Wanda Barzee as living near Parkview Elementary School while she's on federal supervised release. Barzee pleaded guilty to helping her husband abduct Smart at knifepoint in 2002. Smart was held captive for nine months before she was found and rescued. The 31-year-old, now married with three children, has become a child-safety advocate. "Every possible caution and protection should be taken when it comes to protecting our children. Whether a person is deemed a current threat or if they have a history of child abuse, neglect, sexual violence, etc., prudent measures should be taken, including housing them as far away as possible from schools, families and community centers," Smart said Monday.

Photo by Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

Elizabeth Smart attends the "I am Elizabeth Smart" panel during the A&E portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, July 28, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

