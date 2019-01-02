Select your wine based on your personality type

While cleaning out some old Uncorked files I came across a piece of paper with a column idea. It was about personality tests and wine preferences based on the results. I'm sure many, if not most, have taken the Myers-Briggs personality test at some point in their lives. Mine was just for fun, but my husband took it for a team-building skill years ago at his job. The test assigns you four letters describing who you are and how you interact with the world. Extrovert (E) or introvert (I); sensing (S) or intuition (N); thinking (T) or feeling (F); and judging (J) or perceiving (P). For more information about Myers-Briggs, visit myersbriggs.org.

These are a few of the match-ups of some of the most popular grape varietals.

Introvert, Sensing, Thinking and Judging (ISTJ) — Chardonnay

ISTJs tend to be logical, consistent and organized. They are hardworking and take responsibility very seriously. California chardonnay is structured and always straightforward. It is a very consistent wine and you know what you are getting when you buy.

Introvert, Sensing, Feeling and Judging (ISFJ) — Pinot Grigio

ISFJs tend to be loyal, kind and have sympathetic tendencies. This group is very conscientious of the people around them and are great friends to have. Pinot grigio is subtle in the glass and always a safe, predictable option at any gathering.

Extrovert, Sensing, Thinking and Judging (ESTJ) — Cabernet Sauvignon

ESTJs are the logical thinkers who are determined, keen and pragmatic. They are very good at organizing, finding logical ways to solve problems and have a tendency to be by the books and provide results. Cabernet sauvignon is a bold wine and goes with anyone looking for organized and pragmatic results.

Introvert, Sensing, Feeling and Perceiving (ISFP) — Pinot Noir

ISFPs are in tune with their emotions, live in the moment, avoid conflict and always find harmony to their environment. Pinot noir has many harmonious tastes and aromas. It just seems to always be an easy-going wine not asking for much other than to join in the food, celebration or even the cellar.

Other Myers-Briggs/wine personality match-ups:

INFJ: Cabernet Franc

INTJ: Chianti

ISTP: Malbec

INFP: Riesling

INTP: Grenache

ESTP: Sauvignon Blanc

ESFP: Sangria

ENFP: Champagne

ENTP: Shiraz/Syrah

ESFJ: Merlot

ENFJ: Rose

