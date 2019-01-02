Police: Man shot near Little Rock's Union Station in stable but critical condition

A man who was shot multiple times near Union Station in downtown Little Rock is in stable but critical condition, police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of West Second Street shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday in response to reports of a shooting, according to authorities.

A short time later, two men with gunshot wounds arrived at different area hospitals, Officer Eric Barnes said.

Jeremy Dennis, 26, showed up at Arkansas Children’s Hospital with several gunshot wounds and was transported to UAMS Medical Center, a police report states. Dennis was in stable but critical condition at UAMS as of early Wednesday afternoon, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

According to Ford, Waymond Bryant, a 20-year-old who was shot in the foot and initially sought treatment at UAMS Medical Center, is no longer in the hospital.

Ford said no additional information on the investigation was available.