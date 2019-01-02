Police: SUV veers off highway, travels 100+ feet before fatally striking Arkansas woman

A 40-year-old Arkansas woman was fatally struck by an SUV that ran off a highway Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m., a 2010 GMC Acadia was traveling south on U.S. 167 in Hampton when it veered across the northbound lanes and then off the highway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Acadia continued for about 130 feet before it hit Melissa Womack of El Dorado, police said. She died from her injuries.

The report didn't identify the Acadia driver or indicate what may have caused it to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least two people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year after at least 484 died in wrecks last year, according to preliminary figures.