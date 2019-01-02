Reading Nook

In Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel (Alfred A. Knopf, 414 pages, $35), Alon Shaya — with writer Tina Antolini — beautifully recounts the fascinating, peripatetic journey that led to his development as a chef. This cookbook-meets-memoir moves from his native Israel to Philadelphia, Emilia-Romagna, Tel Aviv and then New Orleans, a polyglot experience that makes for riveting reading and inspiring cooking, with dozens of highly appealing recipes — date pancakes with rose tahini, curried sweet potato-leek pie, kale-andouille jambalaya — that illuminate Shaya's singular career path. Buy two copies: one for the kitchen, the other for your nightstand.

Chasing the Gator (Little, Brown & Co., 240 pages, $35) is a cookbook in the form of a Cajun Country love letter. Top Chef fans will recognize New Orleans chef Isaac Toups, who shares charming tales (with writer Jennifer V. Cole) of his charmed life in Louisiana. A sample: "The first step in putting on a crawfish boil is: Get the beer. The second step is to get the crawfish. Third? Tell someone you've got beer and crawfish. The word will spread." He then helps home cooks re-create the flavors of the region with concise, craveable recipes, including gumbo (three variations), crawfish bisque, dirty rice, boudin and other classics.

— Rick Nelson, Star Tribune/TNS

