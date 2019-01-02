Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Brummett online Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rhinos won't be punished at zoo where toddler fell into exhibit

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:39 p.m. 1comment

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Officials at a Florida zoo where a toddler stumbled into a rhinoceros exhibit say the welfare of the animals was never compromised and the rhinos won't be punished in any way.

The Brevard Zoo said in a statement Wednesday that the Rhino Encounters exhibit and other exhibits involving "premium" animal experiences have been suspended while zoo officials review safety protocol.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment Tuesday after she stumbled through steel poles separating the rhinos and spectators.

Officials at the zoo on Florida's Space Coast say a rhino's snout touched the girl before she was retrieved in a matter of seconds.

The girl's father said in a statement released Wednesday by the hospital to local media that his daughter "is doing well."

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Jfish
    January 2, 2019 at 2:50 p.m.

    Well I would hope that a completely ignorant animal being kept for entertainment purposes would not be punished, but what about the idiot parents?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT