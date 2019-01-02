Sections
Central Arkansas bank robbery suspect arrested in Oklahoma, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:26 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Kendrick Davenport Jr. - Photo by Tulsa County sheriff's office.

A suspect in a bank robbery in Sherwood on Christmas Eve was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, authorities said.

Sgt. John Murphy, spokesman for the Sherwood Police Department, said U.S. Marshals located Kendrick Davenport Jr. and arrested him Wednesday morning.

In addition to being wanted on a charge tied to the holdup of a U.S. Bank, Davenport is also an absconder from Arkansas Probation and Parole, Murphy said.

Davenport was booked into the Tulsa County jail shortly after noon, according to an online jail roster. Authorities said he will be extradited back to Pulaski County.

