State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

GAC players earn All-America honors

Six players from the Great American Conference were named to the D2football.com's All-America team Tuesday.

Earning second-team honors were Southern Arkansas University wide receiver Ka'Ronce Higgins, Harding University center Bryce Bray, and Ouachita Baptist University offensive lineman Justin Gooseberry. Earning honorable mention were Southern Arkansas defensive lineman DaVondrick Lison, Harding defensive lineman T.J. Winslow and Ouachita Baptist defensive back Keandre Evans.

Sports on 01/02/2019