Storm now expected to bring mostly rain, some flurries to state

This National Weather Service graphic details expected precipitation with a storm system moving through the state this week.

A system moving into Arkansas will bring rain with some areas seeing light wintry precipitation, though likely not enough to cause travel problems, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The agency's North Little Rock office said in a statement that rain would spread across southern and central Arkansas Wednesday with a small chance for "spotty freezing rain" in the Ouachita Mountains.

Then on Thursday, rain "will build back to the north."

"Rain will continue Thursday night, with pockets of freezing rain possible in the Ozark Mountains," the agency wrote. "Some sleet may mix with the rain in places early Friday. Again, no travel issues are expected."

One to two inches of rain are possible in roughly the southern half of the state, the weather service said, before the system clears in time for the weekend.

Earlier forecasts had called for light accumulating snow in some northern parts of the state Thursday night into Friday, but the amount has been downgraded. Only flurries are expected for most of that region.