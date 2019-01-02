Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in northeast Arkansas

Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting on New Year's Day in Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro Police Department said Markus Gentry of Blytheville was arrested without incident about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a warrant was issued. Gentry remained in the Craighead County jail on Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting at 1120 W. Huntington Ave., police said in a report. The victim, whose name was not released, was found there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No information on the suspected motive has been released.