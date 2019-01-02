The World in Brief

Police restrain a suspect late Monday in the stabbing of three people at Victoria Station in Manchester, England.

Suspect questioned in U.K. stabbings

LONDON -- Police in the English city of Manchester were questioning a suspect and searching a house for clues about the "terror-related" stabbings of three people at a train station on New Year's Eve.

The attack Monday night by a knife-wielding man yelling Islamic slogans left a man and a woman hospitalized with "very serious" but not life-threatening injuries and a man in custody, police said. Both the victims have abdominal injuries, and the woman also has injuries to her face.

A British Transport Police sergeant who was stabbed in the shoulder was released after an overnight hospital stay.

Police said they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, and the investigation is being led by counterterrorism police with help from the security services. Tightlipped U.K. authorities have not commented on a possible motive for the attack, and the suspect, who is in his mid-20s, has not been charged or identified.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said police detained the suspect and were searching his home in the Cheetham Hill neighborhood of Manchester. He described the attack as frenzied and random.

Police said there's no indication that any others were involved in planning or helping the attack.

The train station reopened Tuesday, and extra police officers were on the city's streets as a precaution.

Syria insurgents' clashes kill 7 people

Clashes broke out between two powerful insurgent groups in northern Syria on Tuesday, leaving up to seven people dead in the most serious fighting in months in the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

The al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee and the Turkey-backed Nour el-Din el-Zinki group blamed each other for triggering the fighting in Aleppo.

The rebel-held area is mostly in the northwestern province of Idlib, which has witnessed sporadic violence since Russia and Turkey agreed on a truce in September that averted a government offensive on the area.

The Levant Liberation Committee said Nour el-Din el-Zinki militants fatally shot five people, including four of its fighters, last week.

The clashes are the first between the two former allies since they reached a deal to end similar fighting in October.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two civilians, including a nurse at a clinic in Daret Azzeh, were killed. The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said five al-Qaida-linked fighters were killed as well.

German man arrested in car attacks

BERLIN -- A German man was arrested after repeatedly driving into crowds of people, injuring at least five, in what authorities on Tuesday said appeared to have been intentional attacks against foreigners.

Four people were injured in the western city of Bottrop and one person was injured in nearby Essen, while pedestrians managed to jump out of his path in two other attempted attacks in those cities, police said.

"The man had the clear intention to kill foreigners," German news agency dpa quoted the top security official in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, as saying.

The victims included a 46-year-old woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, and a child. Some of the victims were Syrian and Afghan citizens.

The 50-year-old driver first attempted to hit a group of people in Bottrop but failed, authorities said. He then drove into the city center, where he slammed his silver Mercedes into a crowd, injuring four people, police said.

He then drove toward Essen, where he twice attempted to run people down, injuring one person, before being arrested by police, authorities said.

The man, whose name wasn't released, is being held on suspicion of attempted homicide. Police said the suspect made anti-foreigner comments during his arrest and that there were indications he had been treated for mental illness in the past.

Rescuers find baby in building rubble

MOSCOW -- Laboring through sub-freezing temperatures, Russian rescue workers were digging into a sprawling heap of jagged rubble from a collapsed apartment building when one heard the faintest sound. It was the sound of life.

On Tuesday, to everyone's delight and surprise, they pulled a baby boy out of the rubble alive, nearly 36 hours after the disaster that blew apart his home. His father called it "a New Year's miracle."

The building collapse in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk before dawn Monday has killed at least nine people so far, and more than 30 people who lived in the building have still not been accounted for.

The collapse followed an explosion that was believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

The boy, an 11-month-old named Ivan Fokin, was in extremely serious condition, officials said, with fractures, a head injury and hypothermia after his ordeal in temperatures around minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit. He was flown to Moscow late Tuesday in an attempt to save his life.

The rescue operation was continuing overnight into today in the city about 870 miles southeast of Moscow.

