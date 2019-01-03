Sections
Agency says body found along I-530

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:01 a.m. 0comments

The Arkansas State Police is investigating after a body was found Wednesday along Interstate 530 in Jefferson County.

The agency said in a statement that the body was discovered Wednesday morning at the 19-mile marker, which is near Redfield.

The person's identity isn't yet known. Police said the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

No further information was immediately available.

State Desk on 01/03/2019

Print Headline: Agency says body found along I-530

